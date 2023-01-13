 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 13, 2023 evening weather update for Kenosha

Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

