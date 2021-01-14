Kenosha's evening forecast: Cloudy with rain and snow in the evening. Snow showers late. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It will be a cold day in Kenosha Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
