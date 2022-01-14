 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

Kenosha's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 21F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . A 16-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert