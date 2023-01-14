 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 14, 2023 evening weather update for Kenosha

Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low near 30F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kenosha Sunday. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

