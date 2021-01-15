 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

{{featured_button_text}}

Kenosha's evening forecast: Cloudy with light snow developing after midnight. Low near 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Saturday, Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert