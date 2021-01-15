Kenosha's evening forecast: Cloudy with light snow developing after midnight. Low near 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Saturday, Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 34 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Exp…
It will be a cold day in Kenosha, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 16.95. A 21-degree…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 22.22. 28 degrees is today…
It will be a cold day in Kenosha, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 de…
Kenosha's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with te…
It will be a cold day in Kenosha, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…
For the drive home in Kenosha: Considerable cloudiness. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Kenosha Thursday, with tem…
Kenosha's evening forecast: Cloudy with rain and snow in the evening. Snow showers late. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…