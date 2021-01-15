Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

Kenosha's evening forecast: Cloudy with light snow developing after midnight. Low near 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Saturday, Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.