This evening in Kenosha: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha tomorrow. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 89% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 15, 2023 evening weather update for Kenosha
