 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Kenosha: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 33% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert