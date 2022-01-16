 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 21F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

