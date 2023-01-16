 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 16, 2023 evening weather update for Kenosha

Kenosha's evening forecast: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Kenosha area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 23% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.

