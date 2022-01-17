 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Partly cloudy. Low near 20F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. A 16-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert