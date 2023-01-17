For the drive home in Kenosha: Cloudy. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Kenosha Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Jan. 17, 2023 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
One cold front has already come through, but another will work over us this afternoon, keeping the chance for rain and snow going and dropping temperatures even more. Get all the details here.
Still some flurries around this morning, but we'll dry out for the afternoon. A warming trend is expected for the holiday weekend, but rain will return. Get all the details on today through MLK Day here.
A warm front will lift over southern Wisconsin Wednesday, but will be quickly followed by a cold front Thursday. Find out when rain and snow are most likely and what will happen to temperatures here.
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Kenosha people should be prepared fo…
Kenosha's evening forecast: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Cool temper…
Temperatures in Kenosha will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Models are suggestin…
Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecaste…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha today. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. M…
This evening in Kenosha: Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Kenosha will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a …