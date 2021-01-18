 Skip to main content
Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 18F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 9.95. We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

