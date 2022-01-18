 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Cloudy. Low 17F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at . 3 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

