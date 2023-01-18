For the drive home in Kenosha: Windy at times with rain likely. Low around 35F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Kenosha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Jan. 18, 2023 evening weather update for Kenosha
Storm to dump heavy, wet snow on Wisconsin Wednesday into Thursday. See how much will fall and where
There will be a sharp dividing line between snow and rain, with more falling to the north and west and less to the south and east, according to forecasters.
Widespread precipitation Wednesday night and Thursday with our next storm system. Some will be seeing a lot more snow than others though. Get the latest timing and forecast snow in our weather update.
One cold front has already come through, but another will work over us this afternoon, keeping the chance for rain and snow going and dropping temperatures even more. Get all the details here.
Still some flurries around this morning, but we'll dry out for the afternoon. A warming trend is expected for the holiday weekend, but rain will return. Get all the details on today through MLK Day here.
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.
