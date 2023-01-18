Jan. 18, 2023 evening weather update for Kenosha

For the drive home in Kenosha: Windy at times with rain likely. Low around 35F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Kenosha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.