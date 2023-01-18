 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 18, 2023 evening weather update for Kenosha

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

For the drive home in Kenosha: Windy at times with rain likely. Low around 35F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Kenosha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert