Jan. 19, 2023 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Kenosha Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

