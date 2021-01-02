This evening in Kenosha: Cloudy during the evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 30%. It will be a cold day in Kenosha Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 3…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 24.33. We'll see a l…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha today. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Models are s…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 32.48. Today'…
It will be a cold day in Kenosha, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Snow in the evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions overnight. Low 22F. Winds N at 10 to 20…
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 17F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Frida…
It will be a cold day in Kenosha, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 16 d…
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies. Low 16F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 22.52. Today's forecasted …