Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening in Kenosha: Cloudy during the evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 30%. It will be a cold day in Kenosha Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.

