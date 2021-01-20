 Skip to main content
Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

For the drive home in Kenosha: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It will be a cold day in Kenosha Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. 17 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

