Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: A few clouds from time to time. Low 14F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at 7.14. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 8 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

