Jan. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 16F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 8 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

