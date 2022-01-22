Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Snow showers. Low 12F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 12 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
