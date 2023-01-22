 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 22, 2023 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening in Kenosha: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 23F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Kenosha Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.

