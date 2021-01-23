Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

For the drive home in Kenosha: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 24F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 33 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.