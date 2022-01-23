 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 11F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . A 2-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 64% chance. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

