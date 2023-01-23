 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 23, 2023 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening in Kenosha: Overcast. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Kenosha Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.

