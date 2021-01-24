 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 21.49. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Monday, there is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert