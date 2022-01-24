For the drive home in Kenosha: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 1F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel much colder at . A -7-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
One round of snow is gone, but another is on the way. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has your forecast for the end of the weekend and the start of the work week across southern Wisconsin.
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
This evening in Kenosha: Partly cloudy. Low 6F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barel…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Snow showers. Low 12F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch. It mig…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19. A 11-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and cl…
Temperatures in Kenosha will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. 17 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. A 6-degree low is for…
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. 12 degrees is today's low. D…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Cloudy. Low 17F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperat…