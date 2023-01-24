Jan. 24, 2023 evening weather update for Kenosha

Kenosha's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 29F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 79% chance of rain. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.