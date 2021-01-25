Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

For the drive home in Kenosha: Periods of snow along with gusty winds at times, especially in the evening. Low around 30F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 18.97. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 75% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.