Jan. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening in Kenosha: Bitterly cold. A mostly clear sky. Low -6F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel much colder at . 8 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.