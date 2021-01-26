Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 19F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 11.62. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 7 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.