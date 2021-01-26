This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 19F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 11.62. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 7 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
