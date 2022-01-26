Kenosha's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 9F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 6 degrees. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
One round of snow is gone, but another is on the way. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has your forecast for the end of the weekend and the start of the work week across southern Wisconsin.
Temperatures will be bad enough, but factor in the wind and it will feel even worse. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner tells us how cold it's going to get.
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
