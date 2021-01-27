 Skip to main content
Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening in Kenosha: Mainly clear. Low 7F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 12.43. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 10 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

