Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

For the drive home in Kenosha: Clear skies. Low 8F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 26.55. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

