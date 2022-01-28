 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening in Kenosha: Bitterly cold. A few clouds. Low around 0F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at . A 18-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert