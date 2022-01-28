Jan. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening in Kenosha: Bitterly cold. A few clouds. Low around 0F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at . A 18-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.