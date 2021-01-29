 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Kenosha: Cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cleanup in California after rounds of severe weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert