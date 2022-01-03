Jan. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Mostly clear. Low 17F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Kenosha Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.