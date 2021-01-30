Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Periods of snow along with gusty winds at times, especially in the evening. Low 31F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 73% chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from SAT 6:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.