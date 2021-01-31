 Skip to main content
Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

For the drive home in Kenosha: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 19.46. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

Local Weather

