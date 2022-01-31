 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

For the drive home in Kenosha: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 29F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kenosha Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from MON 6:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert