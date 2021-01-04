 Skip to main content
Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

Kenosha's evening forecast: Snow showers early. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

