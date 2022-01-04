Jan. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

For the drive home in Kenosha: Cloudy and becoming windy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 17F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at . A 8-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Watch from WED 3:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.