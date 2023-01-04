 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 4, 2023 evening weather update for Kenosha

For the drive home in Kenosha: Overcast. Low around 30F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

