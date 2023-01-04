For the drive home in Kenosha: Overcast. Low around 30F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 4, 2023 evening weather update for Kenosha
Snow will be around today and tomorrow, but some will be seeing more than others. Track the activity across the state and find out who will see the most in our latest forecast.
Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow are coming down across the state today. See when and where each type of precipitation will occur and how much will fall through Wednesday in our updated forecast.
Temperatures will be a lot lower today than yesterday thanks to a cold front. Rain and snow showers will return Saturday. See how your New Year's Eve and New Year's Day plans will be impacted here.
