For the drive home in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 32.48. Today'…
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 17F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Frida…
This evening in Kenosha: Cloudy during the evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 30%.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Snow in the evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions overnight. Low 22F. Winds N at 10 to 20…
It will be a cold day in Kenosha, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees…
It will be a cold day in Kenosha, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 16 d…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha today. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today.…
Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Kenosha's evening forecast: Snow showers early. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Temperatu…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 3…