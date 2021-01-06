 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert