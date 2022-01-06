This evening in Kenosha: Bitterly cold. A few clouds from time to time. Low 3F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 8 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
