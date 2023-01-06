Jan. 6, 2023 evening weather update for Kenosha

For the drive home in Kenosha: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.