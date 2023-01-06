For the drive home in Kenosha: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 6, 2023 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow will be around today and tomorrow, but some will be seeing more than others. Track the activity across the state and find out who will see the most in our latest forecast.
Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow are coming down across the state today. See when and where each type of precipitation will occur and how much will fall through Wednesday in our updated forecast.
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
Lots of light to moderate snow across the area today as a low-pressure system works over us. See how much more snow will fall and when it will all come to an end in our weather update.
Catching a break from the snow today, but another round looks to work over us this weekend. Find out when the chance begins, how long it will last, and how much snow is expected to fall here.
This evening in Kenosha: Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Kenosha residents should expect temperatures in…
It will be a cold day in Kenosha, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. There is onl…
Temperatures in Kenosha will be cool today. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. The …
Temperatures will be a lot lower today than yesterday thanks to a cold front. Rain and snow showers will return Saturday. See how your New Year's Eve and New Year's Day plans will be impacted here.
For the drive home in Kenosha: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 33F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatur…