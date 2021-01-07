Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening in Kenosha: Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at mph. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.