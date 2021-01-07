 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Kenosha: Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at mph. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert