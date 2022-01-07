This evening in Kenosha: A few clouds from time to time. Low 8F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
A winter weather advisory is in effect through 6 p.m. Wednesday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect.
Kenosha's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 5F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures…
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 21. 5 degrees is today's …
This evening in Kenosha: Periods of snow. Low near 15F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Higher w…
Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. 15 degrees is today's low. Plan on…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha today. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha today. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 23. We'll see a low tempe…