Jan. 7, 2023 evening weather update for Kenosha

For the drive home in Kenosha: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.

