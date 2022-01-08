 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

For the drive home in Kenosha: Cloudy. Low 17F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at . 5 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

